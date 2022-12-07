He’s one of Orange County’s most notable “royals.” After a two-year hiatus due to Covid, Eggbert is back at Devitt’s Nursery in New Windsor greeting hundreds of children over Thanksgiving weekend at the expanded holiday venue.

Built by Cornell University in the early 1930s to promote farming, the animatronic egg – which also made a debut at the World’s Fair – measures more than two feet tall atop his throne. When the late Jack Devitt had the opportunity to buy Eggbert, he made it part of his nursery’s “Christmas on the Farm” display in 1971.

A fire during the late ‘90s closed the annual show, but Christmas on the Farm returned with a bang when Devitt’s new owners — partners Eben York, Joe Gizzarelli and Chris Fitch — bought the nursery in 2011. “We kept the nursery’s name because it is well-known and respected in the region and we wanted to keep the idea of family tradition intact,” said Annie Shupe, Devitt’s marketing manager.

Christmas on the Farm now sits on more than 25 acres and is open every weekend until Saturday, Dec. 24. Along with superstar Eggbert, there’s an opportunity to visit animal displays, enjoy classic cars, do some shopping and find the perfect tree. Devitt’s also partnered with local Hudson Valley breweries, which offer Eggbert-inspired beverages. Visit devittsnsy.com for tickets and more information.