CEREAL COLLECTION LAUNCHED

The Yorktown supervisor’s Youth Council recently launched a cereal collection drive to support local food pantries. More than 100 boxes of cereal were collected.

In partnership with the Yorktown Alliance for Safe Kids, the new council is a platform for young people to share their ideas and perspectives with the town’s leadership.

“This youth council is an important opportunity for young people to engage in community projects and have their say,” said town Supervisor Matt Slater.

The collection drive benefitted the First Presbyterian Church of Yorktown Food Pantry and the Community Food Pantry at St Mary’s Mohegan Lake. On the weekend of Nov. 19, the two pantries served more than 500 familie