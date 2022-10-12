CELEBRATION FOR LATINO COLLEGE STUDENTS

Latino U College Access (LUCA) in White Plains will be hosting its 10th anniversary gala “Visiones: Rising Together” on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle. The honorees are Amy Silverstein, attorney, author and speaker, Founder’s Award; Carlos Veraza (representing Danone North America), president of US Categories at the company where he currently leads teams in the United States for yogurt, plant-based beverages and nutrition, premium dairy, coffee creamers, and marketing services, Corporate Partner Award; and Yvette Peña, vice president, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at AARP where she is responsible for leading the strategic development of its brand campaigns targeting the Latinx community, Community Advocate Award.

Over its 10-year history, LUCA has guided 332 Scholars to and through college, and has supported more than 6,000 Westchester County families with community information sessions and financial-aid completion events.

“We are looking forward to our 10th anniversary Visiones Gala to celebrate and recognize three honorees who have impacted our mission while uplifting the Latino community,” said Cosette Gutierrez, LUCA executive director. “…When we invest in our youth, we invest in a brighter future for them, our communities and our country. …We remain committed to our vision of educational equity and rising together to help low-income first-generation Latino students achieve their dreams.”