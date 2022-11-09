The New Rochelle (NR) Chamber of Commerce together with the city of New Rochelle will host the 58th annual Thanksgiving Parade Saturday, Nov. 19, at 10 a.m. The parade route will be along North Avenue beginning at Eastchester Road and ending at Bonnefoy Place.

This year’s parade theme “Celebrating a Century of Service” is a salute to the NR Chamber’s 100th anniversary and its extensive history of service to New Rochelle. The Grand Marshalls are retiring City Manager Chuck Strome and recently retired Commissioner of Parks and Recreation Bill Zimmermann, both of whom have dedicated many years to the city.

The parade will feature floats and giant parade balloons, including New Rochelle’s own iconic Mighty Mouse and so much more.

Sponsors and volunteers are still needed for the Thanksgiving Parade.

For more information and to participate, visit https://www.volunteernewyork.org/opportunity/a076e00000n4clPAAQ/2022-new- rochelle-thanksgiving-parade.