BUSINESS ORGANIZATION ADVOCATES FOR HEALTH CARE

The Westchester County Association (WCA) celebrates the health care sector with its transformative advocacy work in the industry. More than 200 people attended its 2022 Toasting to a Healthy Westchester Wine Dinner at Abigail Kirsch at Tappan Hill. Two Healthcare Champions: Robert A. Glazer, CEO, ENT and Allergy Associates LLP, and Jeffrey Menkes, retired CEO, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, were honored. Dr. Mary T. Bassett, New York state commissioner of health, shared her goals at the event by addressing longstanding inequities in the health care community.