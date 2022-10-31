BURKE OPENS NEW OUTPATIENT FACILITY

White Plains-based Burke Rehabilitation recently expanded its therapy services and opened, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, its new site in the Bronx Hutchinson Metro Center, 1250 Waters Place, Tower 1, Sixth floor.

Attending the ribbon cutting were Dr. Philip Ozuah, Montefiore president and CEO; elected officials representing the Bronx; Scott Edelman, Burke’s Interim executive director; and Dr. Mooyeon Oh-Park, Burke senior vice president and chief medical officer, joined by Montefiore physicians, Burke leadership, and therapists to celebrate the opening.

The new facility more than doubles the size of the former location and provides over 5,000 square feet of brightly lit and open space, outfitted with the latest technologies.

“The new therapy space at Hutch Metro will allow us to continue to provide excellent multidisciplinary rehabilitative care in a more spacious and comfortable environment,” said Site Supervisor Jonathan Mroz. “We have added several new pieces of equipment, which will be utilized in providing rehabilitation for our growing number of neurologically involved patients. This new location will allow Burke to better serve the rehabilitative needs of the Bronx community…”

For more information or to schedule an appointment at Burke Hutch Metro 6, contact 718-515-2400.