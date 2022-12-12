BURKE NAMES TWO NEW BOARD MEMBERS

Jacqueline Adler Walker and Michael F. Rooney, bring decades of expertise in the private sector and a dedication to serving their community. They have been named to the Board of Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains.

Walker joins the Burke Board after working as a human resources director at American Express and Lever Brothers. She has served on numerous boards, including the Scarsdale Adult School, The Neuberger Museum of Art, Bruce Museum and ArtsWestchester. She holds a master’s degree in teaching from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Elmira College

Rooney joins the board after four decades of experience in advertising, sales and media. Most recently he served as the executive vice president and chief revenue officer of the Tribune Publishing Co. Previously he was the chief revenue officer for the Wall Street Journal’s the print edition and its website as well as the Dow Jones subsidiaries MarketWatch.com and Smart Money magazine. Rooney also held various high-level positions at ESPN.

He graduated from Boston College.