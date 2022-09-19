BURKE NAMED TO LIST OF BEST PHYSICAL REHABILITATION CENTERS

A member of the Montefiore Health System, Burke Rehabilitation Hospital in White Plains recently announced it has been named to America’s Best Physical Rehabilitation Centers 2022 by “Newsweek” magazine. Burke is one of only nine facilities in New York state to achieve the recognition and the only one in Westchester County.

Burke was particularly recognized for its ‘Standout Program’ in stroke rehabilitation. It serves about 1,000 stroke rehabilitation patients per year, more than any other hospital in New York State.

Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mooyeon Oh-Park, said, “…Close liaisons with stroke centers at acute care hospitals allow us to bring in patients faster and begin rehabilitation with minimal delay, an important factor in recovery….”

Of the nearly 1,200 inpatient rehabilitation facilities in the country, Burke joins the ranks of 255 that were named to this list. Newsweek’s rankings are based on stringent quality metrics from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), accreditation status, expert opinions of 4,400 professionals in the field and patient quality ratings. The award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.