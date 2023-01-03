BRINGING JOY TO CHILDREN AND FAMILIES DURING THE HOLIDAYS

Melanie Underwood of Gather Culinary, a culinary instructor and certified high school culinary arts teacher with over 26 years of experience, recently hosted “Cookie Decorating at Ronald McDonald House of the Hudson Valley.” The holiday-themed culinary event brought the joy of the holidays to the children facing medical challenges and their families.

“It’s been some time since we’ve been able to gather to celebrate the holidays with the families staying in our House this time of year. We are so grateful to everyone who came together to give our families a fun-filled and festive night,” said Christina Riley, executive director RMHGHV.

Gather Culinary’s mission is to help cultivate confidence, creativity and calm in the kitchen and use cooking as the path toward connection and joy. Conceptualized and led by Underwood, Gather offers classes for children and adults through after-school programs, in-person and virtual classes, as well as retreats. For details on available classes and to learn more about Gather Culinary, visit gatherculinary.com.