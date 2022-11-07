BOYS & GIRLS CLUB HONORS GENERATIONAL YOUTH LEADERS

The Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon honored former Club Counselor and Executive Director Billy Thomas, former NBA Basketball star and Club Executive Director Lowes Moore, and Club Youth of the Year Jenae Brown at its annual Fall Gala on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Surf Club in New Rochelle, New York.

Thomas received The Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon Lifetime Legacy Award for his support for youth members in the greater Mount Vernon Community spanning over 75 years since he started in 1956 at the Boys Club of Mount Vernon, continuing as executive director and for his lifetime of commitment to working with thousands of youth in his home city.

Moore was presented with the Champions of Youth Award for his career working with youth in Mount Vernon and throughout the New York metropolitan area. He was a member of the club in the early 1960s and went on to play college basketball at West Virgina University and was enshrined in its Hall of Fame. He then starred in the NBA with the New Jersey Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers and San Diego Clippers, and returned to serve as executive director with the Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon, and as a professional coach.

Brown was presented with the 2022-23 Youth of the Year Award. She is currently enrolled at the Denzel Washington School of the Arts in Mount Vernon and was recognized for her work as a volunteer at the club, for her academic achievements and for her participation in club Community Service projects.

“Mere words cannot fully express what these honorees have meant to our club as role models for our members.” said Mel Campos, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of Mount Vernon.