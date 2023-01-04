BIG Y PHARMACY TEAMS SET VACCINATION RECORDS

Big Y Pharmacy and Wellness Centers set records from their Big Vax Week vaccination numbers. This second communitywide event spanned every one of Big Y’s 73 locations throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut through a combination of their pharmacy locations and on-site clinics for all customers, employees and their families. While clinic locations offered seasonal and high dose flu as well as Covid-19 vaccines, in-store pharmacies offered a variety of additional vaccines during their 2022 Big Y Big Vax week.

Overall, Big Y Pharmacies have administered more than 30,000 flu shots this year, a record number for the chain. Health officials continue to make another urgent push to encourage the public to get vaccinated. In the U.S., this flu season has been one of the most significant in recent memory with nearly 15 million illnesses, 150,000 hospitalizations and 9,300 deaths from flu so far, according to CDC estimates. Experts say it’s not too late to get vaccinated. Each Big Y Pharmacy location still offers flu vaccines, no appointment is necessary.

Over the past year, Big Y has expanded its pharmacy program and added the new position of Immunization Coordinator Elaine Zimnoski.

Big Y Foods is one of the largest independently owned supermarket chains in New England.operating throughout Massachusetts and Connecticut. It has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-in-State Employer in Massachusetts and Connecticut.