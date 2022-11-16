BEAR NECESSITIES OF MEDICAL CARE

At a recent Fuzzy Friends Clinic, held at the Newburgh Free Library, Linda Kelly, assistant professor of nursing at Mount Saint Mary College, featured college nursing students demonstrating how doctors and nurses use stethoscopes, bandages, blood pressure cuffs and more to keep patients happy and healthy.

The patients, in this case, were the children’s own stuffed animals.

“Sometimes children get scared at a doctor’s office when they see the stethoscope or other unfamiliar equipment, so this allows them to get comfortable with health care and nursing professionals,” said Kelly.

The Mount has hosted several Fuzzy Friends Clinics throughout Orange County and beyond, including on the college’s campus.