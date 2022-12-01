BANK’S DONATION TO LAUNCH CAREER CENTER

Lifting Up Westchester (LUW), a community-based, social services agency providing life-changing support to Westchester County residents in crisis, has received a two-year, $200,000 charitable grant from KeyBank Foundation to launch a new Career Center to take a holistic approach to strengthening people’s stability and self-sufficiency. The groundbreaking project will combine a variety of resources that will position LUW to help address a broader set of unique challenges people face to employment, housing and living independently.

“Most people want to work but many have significant barriers to finding job opportunities. Our center will focus on overcoming these barriers so Westchester residents can get back to work or find employment that better meets their needs.…” said Anahaita Kotval, LUW CEO. “The center will provide access to a variety of services in one place that traditionally people have to seek from multiple agencies…. We will walk hand-in-hand to help individuals get both the employment and the additional support they need for long-term stability.”

With KeyBank’s support, LUW will build out a physical career center, hire staff, establish employment partnerships and work with the Department of Social Services and other social welfare organizations to build a pipeline to targeted populations. Its focus will be on providing job readiness and skills training, individual job coaching and apprenticeships that lead to higher-paying jobs and employment advancement.

“KeyBank Foundation is committed to partnering with community organizations whose mission is to improve the lives of disadvantaged populations in our neighborhoods through education, workforce development and community investment,” said KeyBank Market President John Manginelli.

KeyBank Foundation grants are made under Key’s National Community Benefits Plan established in 2017, which has already delivered more than $18 billion in lending and investments across Key’s national footprint supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home and small-business lending in low and moderate-income communities and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development and safe, vital neighborhoods.

Lifting Up Westchester is united by one, bold and unwavering belief: that, with the right community support, people of all ages have the potential to build their lives and thrive.

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered now in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies. Its foundation serves to fulfill its purpose to help clients and communities thrive, and to support organizations and programs that prepare people for thriving futures. .