BANK DIRECTOR HONORED BY MAGAZINE

PCSB Bank’s Board Director Willard I. Hill Jr., has been named as one of the Directors to Watch by “Directors & Boards” magazine. A director of PCSB Financial Corp., Hill serves on its audit, executive and nominating/corporate governance committees and is chair of PCSB Bank’s risk committee.

“We congratulate Willard on this well-deserved recognition,” said Joseph D. Roberto, PCSB chairman, president and CEO. “His leadership and notable expertise in corporate governance, legal and regulatory compliance, as well as government and investor relations, have made him a trusted partner and highly valuable resource for our board.”

Hill served as managing director, chief marketing and communications officer and head of government relations for MBIA Inc., a major financial guarantee insurance company, before retirement. Previously, he held a position on MBIA’s executive management team as global chief compliance officer and separately as head of investor relations.

Hill earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut School of Business, a Juris Doctorate from Howard University School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Fisk University. He serves on the Board of Directors of the Council for Economic Education and the Food Bank for Westchester.

PCSB Bank, a New York-chartered stock commercial bank, has served the banking needs of its customers in the lower Hudson Valley of New York State since 1871. It operates from its executive offices/headquarters and 14 branch offices located throughout Dutchess, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties.