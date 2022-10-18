BANK BUILDS METRO NY/NJ MIDDLE MARKET TEAM

KeyBank continues to expand commercial resources throughout the metro-New York and northern New Jersey area with the addition of Laura Conte and Rick Plattner as senior middle-market relationship managers each responsible for generating new and deepening existing client relationships with businesses whose annual revenues range from $20 million to $1 billion.

Conte brings 20 years of commercial banking, private banking and real estate financing experience to KeyBank. Previously, she served in senior positions at Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and The Bank of New York. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in international business from Marymount College of Fordham University. She is located in Key’s Manhattan office and reports to KeyBank Commercial Banking Sales Leader Joseph McPheter.

Plattner has more than 20 years’ experience in commercial banking serving business clients in the middle-market space. Prior to Key, he held senior positions with PNC’s corporate and institutional team and was an executive director at JPMorgan Chase in southern California. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from the University of California Riverside. Plattner is located in northern New Jersey and reports to Middle-Market Sales Leader Ashley Sarokhan.

KeyCorp’s roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation’s largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187.0 billion as of June 30, 2022.