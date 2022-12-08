AWARD-WINNING FILM STUDIO

Filmmakers are innovators, forced to find creative solutions to environments that don’t support their vision. And when they can’t change their environment in the moments after they call “Action,” filmmakers turn to visual effects’ professionals in order to immerse audiences into worlds that are only possible on screen. Computer-generated post-production imaging is nearly as important today as the actors themselves.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m., the Bruce Museum in Greenwich is hosting a program with pioneering film industry innovators David Ross and Nicholas Ashe Bateman who will share the ways they’ve joined artistry, technology and storytelling to create worlds and characters beyond the lens of the filmmaker.

Bateman is a writer, director and visual artist from Baltimore, Maryland. He is the founder of Maere Studios, an award-winning visual effects and design company.

Ross is a director of photography, producer and photographer from Union County, New Jersey.

