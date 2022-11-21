AUXILIARY REPORTS RECORD PROFITS

The Greenwich Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop had a record $970,000 in revenues in fiscal year 2022, enabling the auxiliary to donate $350,000 for an adolescent behavioral health program between Greenwich Hospital and United Way and $200,000 for the hospital’s new midwifery program.

“We are dedicated, and we are loyal,” Sally Lochner, auxiliary president, told the audience at the recent 72nd annual auxiliary board meeting at which two Volunteers of the Year were awarded for providing “outstanding service through the gift of time, energy, resources and good will.” The volunteers are Jane Sims of Old Greenwich and Cecelia Leary of Greenwich.

In addition, the board selected a new slate of officers: Sue Ellen Henry of Greenwich, president; Betsy Bernstein of Old Greenwich, vice president; Calvin Murray of Rye Brook, New York, treasurer; and Deborah Parker of Greenwich, secretary.