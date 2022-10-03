AUDIO ENGINEER TO LEAD NEW MUSIC PRODUCTION PROGRAM

Sam Carlson has joined DAE, a Connecticut nonprofit providing access to 21st century digital career and life skills for underrepresented youth, as an adjunct faculty member. Carlson, an audio engineer with over a decade of experience in the arts and nonprofit sector, will lead DAE’s newly launched music production program in Stamford.

Open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, DAE’s programs are designed to rapidly increase mastery of technology skills for high school students from historically underserved communities. Students in their Stamford location will now have the option to select a 12-month track in music production – writing, producing, editing, tracking, marketing and mastering a series of original songs, culminating in a capstone album of original music. In Stamford, all DAE students receive full scholarships through a partnership with Synchrony Foundation and its Education as an Equalizer initiative.

“I was tremendously lucky to get started on music production at a young age, and it’s not something that I take for granted,” said Carlson. “I’m very excited to be working with DAE because it will allow me to share my knowledge with the next generation of creatives and give them the leg up that I had.”

Recording and mixing music has been a life pursuit for Carlson, beginning in his childhood. He became a founding engineer at Sans Serif Recording – a home-grown and fiercely local-friendly recording studio in downtown New Haven making dozens of records with a wide range of regional artists.

DAE’s project-based curriculum teaches the mindsets, skills and interpersonal capabilities needed to be successful upon graduation and engage productively in the digital-era workplace. With a 91% retention rate for its youth and adult skills educational programming, DAE balances the content and context of learning – giving students the tools and support to shape their own future… to think, act and value differently.

DAE’s headquarters is in New Haven and its Stamford programs are located at Synchrony’s headquarters at 777 Long Ridge Road in Stamford.