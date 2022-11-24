ATTORNEY JOINS LITIGATION PRACTICE

Pullman & Comley LLC in Westport has welcomed Frederic S. Ury to the firm as a member of its litigation practice.

Ury is a board-certified civil trial lawyer for individuals, corporations and small businesses in both civil and criminal matters. He also represents other attorneys in ethics and disciplinary grievances, successfully bringing and defending hundreds of cases in Connecticut’s Superior, Appellate and Supreme courts.

Throughout his career, Ury has held numerous leadership positions within the legal community, has been recognized with many awards and accolades for his professional achievement, listed as a Super Lawyer in General Litigation in New England and Connecticut every year since 2006, received the highest peer review rating by Martindale-Hubbell (AV) and has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America.

“We are thrilled to have a lawyer of Fred’s caliber join the firm,” said Lee D. Hoffman, chair of Pullman & Comley. “His considerable insight, experience and knowledge will be invaluable to our attorney team and our clients. His active leadership role in the community is a wonderful complement to our Westport office as it continues to grow.”

Ury has devoted much personal and professional time to pro bono and philanthropic activities. In the wake of 9/11, Ury and his firm donated hundreds of hours of free legal representation to victims and their families. For 13 years he was a court-appointed special public defender for the Connecticut Superior Court in Stamford and Bridgeport.

Since 2009, Ury has been a trustee of the Westport and Weston Foundation and the Hurburt Fund, which provides assistance to Weston and Westport families in need.

He received his Juris Doctorate from Suffolk University Law School in Boston and his Bachelor of Science degree, with the highest distinction, from Babson College.

With nearly 90 attorneys, Pullman & Comley, founded in 1919, is one of Connecticut’s largest firms and provides a wide range of legal services to clients in the New England region, the United States and internationally. The firm has offices in Bridgeport, Hartford, Waterbury and Westport, Connecticut; Springfield, Massachusetts; Wakefield, Rhode Island; and White Plains, New York.