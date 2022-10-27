ATTORNEY HONORED FOR HIS SERVICE

Pullman & Comley attorney John F. Stafstrom Jr. was recognized for his commitment and decades of service to Lambda Legal at the annual Connecticut Cares fundraiser in Westport on Oct. 2.

Founded in 1973, Lambda Legal is the oldest and largest national legal organization whose mission is to achieve full recognition of the civil rights of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and everyone living with HIV through impact litigation, education and public policy work

Stafstrom recently concluded his two-year term as chair of the national board of directors of Lambda Legal, wrapping up a nine-year tenure. The Connecticut Cares event raised more than $400,000 for Lambda Legal.

Lambda Legal CEO Kevin Jennings, said, “A lot of people talk about diversity; some people actually do it. And as anybody who knows John Stafstrom knows, he’s a doer. For the first time in its history, Lambda Legal now has a majority female board and a board that’s over 40% of people of color.”

Stafstrom was elected board chair in 2020. He told the Connecticut Law Tribune in an interview that year that Lambda Legal would be “a major policy resource as the new Biden administration rolls back the discriminatory regulations and policies adopted by the Trump administration and replaces them with LGBTQ+ positive policies.”

“Serving on the Lambda board and as chair has been one of the greatest honors of my life due to the amazing work that the Lambda board and team do to bring fully lived equality to all LGBTQ+ persons and those living with HIV and particularly the most vulnerable in those communities,” said Stafstrom.