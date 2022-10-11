ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHOOSES ROCKLAND FOR ANNUAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Clover Stadium (aka Boulder Stadium) in Pomona entered into a three-year hosting agreement with the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC), which runs through to the 2025 MAAC baseball championship games. “MAAC was very impressed by the operations of Clover Stadium when the facility hosted the MAAC Baseball Championship in May,” said Commissioner Rick Ensor. “The extension of the hosting agreement was unanimously supported by the committee. I want to thank Rockland Boulders’ President and General Manager Shawn Reilly for his generous support to MAAC and its student-athletes and coaches.”

“We’re thrilled to be home to the Championship for the next three years,” responded Reilly. “Our location, relative to most MAAC campuses, along with the passionate baseball fans in our region, make Clover Stadium the perfect home for this exciting tournament.”