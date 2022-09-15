ARTS CENTER MARKS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

Rockland Center for the Arts (RoCA) will mark its continuing commitment to the arts, education and the cultural enrichment of the county with its 75th Benefit Auction featuring artworks from leading artists of Rockland and beyond. The auction will be on view from Sept. 12 to Sept. 30 online and onsite at RoCA in the Emerson Gallery. Bidding begins Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. at rocklandartcenter.org. The public is invited to the silent auction with live bidding on select lots, Friday, Sept. 30, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

RoCA’s story began in 1947, when a progressive group of dreamers and realists: Helen Hayes, Kurt Weill, Burgess Meredith, Aaron Copland, Lotte Lenya, Henry Varnum Poor, Maurice Heaton, Maxwell Anderson, Paulette Goddard and Guthrie McClintic came together as a way of re-energizing after the war. Having already received widespread acclaim both nationally and abroad, their hope was that they would find a true home for their locally made art, of a caliber rarely seen outside New York City.