ART CENTER CALLS FOR ARTISTS

Pelham Art Center is calling for entries for the 12th Biennial Alexander Rutsch Award and Exhibition for Painting. This juried competition is open to U.S.-based artists aged 19 and older. The winner is awarded a $5,000 cash prize, a solo exhibition and printed catalog at Pelham Art Center. The competition and award honor the memory and artistic achievement of artist Alexander Rutsch (1916 – 1997) who actively supported Pelham Art Center for more than 25 years. After his death, friends, family and supporters established a fund to support a biennial, open, juried competition in painting. The judging panel for the Rutsch Award includes a representative member of the Rutsch family, a Pelham Art Center Gallery Advisory Committee member, and two guest jurors: Patricia Miranda, artist, curator and educator and Jason Stopa, a painter and writer who currently teaches at The School of Visual Arts and Pratt Institute.

Those interested in submitting work can find the prospectus and entry form at pelhamartcenter.org/exhibition/rutsch-2023. For questions, contact gallery@pelhamartcenter.org. Deadline for entries is Dec. 1.

Alexander Rutsch was born in Vienna, Austria. In 1968, Rutsch moved to Pelham, New York, where he continued to work in his studio and exhibit in galleries and museums worldwide.