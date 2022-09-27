ARCHBISHOP OF NEW YORK HELPS CELEBRATE ANNIVERSARY

Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York, recently visited The Ursuline School in New Rochelle to help celebrate the opening of its 125th academic year. The Cardinal offered an outdoor mass on the school’s Kelly Mac Field before 1,400 students, families, alumnae and staff.

Ursuline School President Dr. Colleen Melnyk, acknowledged the Ursuline sisters, “We proclaim our deep gratitude for the uniquely special community rooted in faith and service and committed to educating, inspiring and empowering young women for over 125 years.” The Ursuline sisters have served as living examples of the virtues of service, selflessness and dignity.

The Cardinal blessed the cross hanging in the school’s newly constructed Kulsar & McCarthy Lobby and then toured its active learning spaces, designed for 21st century learning.

The Ursuline School was founded in 1897 by Mother Irene Gill, who was determined to establish a school for young women at Leland Castle in New Rochelle. Mother Gill and the Ursuline sisters embarked on their mission to educate young girls so that they could become informed, involved members of the community. The school moved to its present location on North Avenue in 1929.