ARC WESTCHESTER EXEC HONORED

Tibi Guzmán, executive director and CEO, of Arc Westchester has been honored by the Westchester Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (WHCC) with The Hispanic Women of Impact award. Guzmán was one of six outstanding women to receive this honor during an event in August. Her award was presented in recognition of being a “Steadfast advocate for those served and working in the DD [developmental disability] field to have a voice and promotes an atmosphere of recognition and achievement for all.”

The WHCC supports more than 2,500 Hispanic business owners throughout Westchester County. The Chamber provides consultation through a network of specialized businesses and professionals.

A Bronxville resident, Guzmán assumed the role of executive director and CEO of The Arc Westchester in June 2018.

Founded in 1949, The Arc Westchester is the largest agency in Westchester County supporting children, teens and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including individuals on the autism spectrum, and their families. The organization’s 850 employees provide more than 2,000 individuals throughout the county with a broad range of innovative and effective programs and services designed to foster independence, productivity and participation in community life.