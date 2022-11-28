Continuing the spiritually inspiring Day of Prayer and Service program that Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale launched a year ago, the all-girls Catholic high school recently celebrated All Saints Day with initiatives focused on the deepening world hunger crisis.

The day of reflection fully engaged the students in prayer and seminars. They learned more about the essential missions of nonprofit organizations, especially in providing nutritious food to those in need, many of whom are children.

The school’s 500 students then began preparations for the school’s 21st annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to help St. Peter-St. Denis Church’s Food Pantry distribute Thanksgiving meals to families. Typically for this drive, Maria Regina contributes as many as 2,000 Thanksgiving meals to the local pantry.

Anna Parra, Maria Regina president, said, “Given the disruptive impact that the Ukraine War has had in the distribution of essential food to help feed millions of needy people throughout the world, it is appropriate that our students are focusing their efforts to help address this crisis wherever they can in keeping with Maria Regina’s faith-based tradition.”