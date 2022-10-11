ANNUAL EVENT BENEFITS CARE AND BEREAVEMENT PROGRAMS

Hospice of Westchester (HOW) in White Plains recently hosted its annual “In Celebration” gala cocktail reception at the Westchester Country Club in Rye. The event celebrated the organization’s 30th anniversary and honored HOW’s staff and volunteers, as well as its patients and their families. The evening also featured a Celebration of Life for longtime supporter Anna L. Shereff and her son, Jesse M. Shereff.

The funds raised from the event will benefit The Anna & Louis H. Shereff Caregiver, Complementary Care and Bereavement Programs. Rochelle Shereff, has matched all monies raised from “In Celebration,” and as a result these programs are offered to HOW patients at no cost.