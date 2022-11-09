ANK FOUNDATION COMMUNITY LEGACY AWARD

Richard Freedman of Stamford, Connecticut, is this year’s recipient of the First County Bank Foundation Reyno A. Giallongo Community Legacy Award. The annual award along with a $2,500 donation check for Open Communities Alliance in Freedman’s name, was recently presented at a reception held at the Hyatt Regency Greenwich.

President of Garden Homes Management Corp., a second- generation family business focused on the ownership, management and development of apartments and housing communities throughout the Northeast, Freedman launched The Garden Homes Fund, a direct grant-making and private foundation with an emphasis on affordable housing, zoning reform and desegregation. Additionally, the Fund is currently developing two 100% deeply affordable philanthropic rental buildings comprised of 17 units in the Springdale section of Stamford and 19 units in Westport.

Freedman received an undergraduate degree from Yale University and an MBA from Yale School of Management.

“During these challenging economic times, First County Bank Foundation is proud to recognize Richard Freedman, a local individual whose commitment and passion for ensuring the local residents have access to affordable housing is consistent with the values and mission of First County Bank,” said Robert J. Granata, chairman and CEO of First County Bank and president of First County Bank Foundation.

Established in 2018, the Reyno A. Giallongo Community Legacy Award, named after First County Bank’s retired chairman and CEO, recognizes the exceptional achievements and meaningful contributions of an individual or couple, residing in Stamford, Norwalk, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, New Canaan or Westport.