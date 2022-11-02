AN ANNUAL KRISTALLNACHT COMMEMORATION

The Holocaust & Human Rights Education Center and Iona University host the annual Kristallnacht Commemoration on Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. at the LaPenta School of Business 105, Iona University, 715 North Ave. in New Rochelle, New York.

Dr. Rafael Medoff, noted historian, author and lecturer, will discuss FDR’s Response to Kristallnacht, Nov. 9, 1938, a night when a hurricane of government-sponsored anti-Jewish violence erupted throughout Nazi Germany. How did President Roosevelt respond? Was there anything the United States could have done to help the Jews?

Medoff is the founding director of The David S. Wyman Institute for Holocaust Studies in Washington, D.C. He is the author of more than 20 books, the latest of which is a textbook, “America and the Holocaust: A Documentary History.” He has taught history at Ohio State University and Purchase College (SUNY).

The program is free and open to all; register at hhrecny.org and click on events. For more information, contact Steven Goldberg at sgoldberg@hhrecny.org or Dr. Elena Procario-Foley at EProcariofoley@iona.edu.