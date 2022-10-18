AMERICAN LEGION POST RECEIVES STATE EMPIRE AWARD

New York state Senator Shelley B. Mayer presented the New York State Empire Award, which is given to nonprofit organizations and small businesses that have positively impacted their communities, to American Legion Post 1097 for its dedication to veterans and for its commitment to accessibility.

In presenting the award, Mayer said, “…the organization plays a key role in keeping veterans connected and leading the next generation in civic life. I applaud the Post and Westchester County’s efforts to upgrade its building and to ensure it continues to be accessible for disabled and aging veterans for many years to come.”

American Legion Post 1097 recently completed construction on a handicap accessible bathroom and added a handicap stairlift to its rear entrance at its facility located at 35 Bedford Road, Armonk. These improvements and others were made possible through a $60,500 grant the Post received from Westchester County.