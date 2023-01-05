ALS SUPPORTS CHARITIES

Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) presented a $2,000 check to the Cheshire Community Food Pantry Inc. on Dec. 22 in Cheshire, Connecticut. The donation was generated from the home care provider’s “Jeans for a Cause” company initiative. Each year, employees give $1 on Fridays when they choose to wear jeans to work. ALS then matches the total contribution and gives the proceeds to a local cause.

“We chose the Cheshire Food Pantry as our designated charity this year based on rising food insecurity in our town triggered by high unemployment rates,” said Mario D’Aquila, MBA and chief operating officer of ALS. “According to the Food Pantry, 20% of Cheshire residents or over 1,900 households are ALICE, which stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. That means they are above the Federal Poverty Level but below a basic cost of living threshold.”

“The Cheshire Community Food Pantry, Inc. is different from many food pantries because it uses a client-choice model in which clients are allowed to select their own groceries,” said Executive Director David Defeo. “This model provides food subsidies to low-income families in crisis, while nurturing their ability to be independent. We are grateful for the donation from Assisted Living Services.”

Since 1996, award-winning ALS in Cheshire and Westport has provided quality care to residents across Connecticut. Its unique CarePlus program blends personal care by over 600 employees and caregivers with technological safety and monitoring devices from sister company Assisted Living Technologies Inc. ALS was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies and recognized by Home Care Pulse® as a “Best of Home Care Leader In Excellence,” a designation given to the best home care providers in the nation.