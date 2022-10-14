ACCOUNTING, BUSINESS ADVISORY FIRM AT TOP OF WORKPLACE

Reynolds + Rowella, a regional certified public accounting and business advisory firm in Fairfield County, has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2021 honor by Hearst Connecticut Top Workplaces for the seventh year in a row.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.

Known for its team approach to financial-problem-solving Reynolds + Rowella’s certified public accountants foster a personal touch with their clients. The firm has offices at 90 Grove St., Ridgefield, and 51 Locust Ave., New Canaan.