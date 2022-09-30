A CAUSE WORTH WALKING FOR

Thousands of survivors and supporters are expected to attend this year’s American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk. It will be held on Sunday, Oct. 14, at Woodbury Common Premium Outlet in Central Valley. Registration for the noncompetitive event begins at 7:30 a.m.; the walk will start at 9 a.m., rain or shine.

“This event brings together men and women of all ages who have been affected by cancer. Whether they’re currently dealing with a diagnosis, honoring a loved one or advocating for education and research to avoid the disease altogether, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is an opportunity for the community to rally together to help eradicate this disease,” said Sheila Bogan, community development manager at the American Cancer Society.

Participants are requested to register at the check-in tent when they arrive. Those who have registered online are also requested to check in. Survivors will receive a special gift, which they can collect from the reception area or registration tent. Event participants will also receive a free savings passport for the Outlet. Pre-registered attendees will receive an ACS discount pass as a special gift.

The three-mile walk will end when the last walker has crossed the finish line.