55M FOR SHOPPING CENTER

Jim Houlihan and Bryan Houlihan of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC recently announced the placement of a first mortgage in the amount of $55,000,000 on the Five Towns Shopping Center located at 253-01 Rockaway Blvd., Woodmere, New York. The loan was placed with a local bank with a fixed rate of 5.75% for a term of five years with 3 years’ interest only. The approximately 501,907-square-foot shopping center is in the Five Towns area of Nassau County, just east of JFK International Airport. The center has a robust tenant roster that includes Lowe’s Home Center, Stop & Shop, TJMaxx, Ashley Furniture, Foot Locker and Chick fil a. The Borrower was represented by Elizabeth Smith of Goldberg Weprin Finkel Goldstein LLP and title was acquired by First American Title.

Houlihan-Parnes Realtors is a privately owned, vertically integrated commercial real estate investment and management firm. Owning approximately 6 million square feet of office, retail, warehouse and industrial space, the firm also owns and/or manages approximately 15,000 multifamily units. Founded in 1891 and operated by the fourth and fifth generations of the Houlihan family, the company is headquartered in White Plains and is engaged in acquisition, property and construction management, consulting services, leasing, investment sales and mortgage brokerage for all commercial real estate asset classes, both for the company’s portfolio and for third parties. For more email jjh@houlihanparnes.com.