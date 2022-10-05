United Way seeks nominees for Christmas tree giveaway

The United Way of Westchester and Putnam (UWWP) is partnering with Mount Vernon-based American Christmas for the donation of 15 artificial Christmas trees to financially struggling Westchester households.

UWWP is accepting nominee suggestions from nonprofits, and households that are selected will be invited to American Christmas’ storefront next month to decorate their new tree with ornaments provided by American Christmas. Families will also be given a tour of American Christmas’ showroom and receive free tickets to a Christmas light display in North Salem.

The deadline for nominations is Oct. 17 via the UWWP website.

American Christmas creates some of the most prominent holiday displays in U.S. and overseas, most notably the heralding angels at Manhattan’s Rockefeller Center.

“I’m so excited for this continued partnership,” said American Christmas CEO Dan Casterella. “It was such a joy to give back to Mount Vernon and the surrounding communities last year. Bringing some holiday cheer to 15 families is something I feel lucky to be able to do.”