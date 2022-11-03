New community center to help the formerly incarcerated re-enter society

A new community center designed to help formerly incarcerated individuals re-establish their lives has opened in Bridgeport.

The nonprofit HomeBridge Ventures has opened the center at 1 Lafayette Circle, with a grand opening ceremony planned for Nov. 18. Nicknamed “The Hub,” the center will provide Cognitive Behavior Therapy, wrap-around services, individual-needs planning, therapeutic activities, workforce readiness training and supported employment opportunities.

“The challenges of reentry and avoiding recidivism are multilayered,” said David Stubbs, co-founder and president of HomeBridge Ventures. “Statistics tell us that most will re-offend within three years. HomeBridge offers a holistic path for changing lives through healing, hiring and hope – we meet people where they are and walk them to wholeness.”

Photo: Left to right: Ali Al-Mujahid, director of healing; David Stubbs, president; and Krystal Diaz, office coordinator at HomeBridge Ventures.