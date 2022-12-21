Home Fairfield New board chairman for Stamford’s SoundWaters

New board chairman for Stamford’s SoundWaters

Phil Hall
The Stamford-based environmental education nonprofit SoundWaters has named Tony Allot as the new chairman of the board of directors.

A Westport resident, Allott is chairman and former CEO of Stamford-based Silgan Holdings and co-founder of the Waypoint Investors private equity firm. He succeeds Doug Bora, a former executive at Spinnaker Real Estate Partners who served as board chairman since 2018.

“Long Island Sound is our largest and most precious natural resource and the work we do at SoundWaters with so many young people is improving the health of the Sound and strengthening our community,” said Allott in a press statement.

