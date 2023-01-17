Greenwich’s National Kidney Registry adds Spanish-language platform

The National Kidney Registry’s donor intake system (DASH) has been expanded into a Spanish-language platform.

According to the Greenwich-based nonprofit, the new platform will remove the language barriers for Spanish-speaking people who are interested in becoming living kidney donors. The NKR also gives potential donors the option to speak to a Spanish-speaking donor mentor through its Donor Connect program.

According to the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network, 22%, or approximately 20,000, of the total number of people on the national waiting list for a kidney from a deceased donor are Hispanic.

“The NKR team is working to increase the number of living kidney donors by making the process easier and offering a comprehensive suite of protections for donors through our Donor Shield program,” said Michael Lollo, NKR chief operating officer. “As part of that effort, we are thrilled to offer our entire donor intake process in Spanish, which expands access to living kidney donation and enables us to facilitate more transplants.”