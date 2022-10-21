Fairfield County’s United Way names new board leaders

United Way of Coastal Fairfield County has announced its 2022-23 leadership slate, with Lyn Salsgiver Kobsa named chairwoman of the board of directors.

Salsgiver Kobsa (pictured here) was most recently vice president for community health equity for Yale New Haven Health System. She has co-chaired the United Way Impact Philanthropy health and wellness sub-committee and previously served as board member and vice chairwoman of the Visiting Nurse Services of Connecticut. She succeeds Lucy Teixeira as the board chairwoman.

The organization also named Anne McCrory, chief legal and real estate officer of the Diocese of Bridgeport, as vice chairwoman; Paul Reszutek, retired partner at Deloitte LLP, as treasurer; and Susan G. Weinberger, president of Mentor Consulting Group, as secretary.

“I’m delighted to welcome these leaders to the executive committee of the board of directors,” said United Way Interim CEO Margo Amgott. “They bring diverse skills and perspectives, but all are dedicated volunteers, serving in multiple non-profits throughout our footprint. They will help us continue to build resilient communities where all our neighbors can thrive.”