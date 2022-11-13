Fairfield County businesses help deliver Tiny Miracles

Nov 17. is Premature Awareness Day, an occasion to bring attention to the challenges of families who are faced with the difficulties brought by the premature birth of a child. This year, businesses across Fairfield County are participating in a month-long effort to raise awareness of the issue and to become acquainted with the Darien-based Tiny Miracles Foundation.

“The Tiny Miracles Foundation provides emotional support, financial assistance, and practical guidance to families who have a premature baby,” said Tina Tison, executive director of the Tiny Miracles Foundation. She noted that around one out of every 10 pregnancies have a premature birth where the baby is delivered at less than 37 weeks.

Even an infant’s short stay in a neonatal intensive care unit can be harrowing for parents, according to Tison. For the past 18 years, her foundation has parents helped through that difficult time, often by connecting parents with the opportunity to speak with those who have gone through the same ordeals.

“It is a great equalizer of an experience. It happens to all races, all ages of mothers, with single births and multiple births,” Tison said. “It really impacts our community in a substantial way. So, this year for the first time instead of spreading our message about the topic of prematurity, our mission and programs that support families by ourselves, we brought in partners to help spread the word.”

Thirteen businesses are participating in Fairfield County’s Premature Awareness Month. Among the participants are Maple Craft Foods, which is donating 30% of its online sales to Tiny Miracles when customers use code TTMF at checkout, and the Danbury Hat Tricks hockey team, which is hosting special raffles and experiences during games on Nov. 12 and 26.

Most of the participating businesses are offering deals specifically on Nov. 17, although several are offering promotions over an extended period. The Turnpike Spirit Shop in Fairfield will donate 10% of sales on select products between Nov. 4-18 while Upper Crust Bakery & Café, with locations in Darien and New Canaan, will contribute the proceeds from the sale of special purple bagels from Nov. 14-20.

The Panera Bread at 1860 Post Road East in Westport, all five Little Pub locations in the county, the Barrett Bookstore in Darien, the Toy Post of Westport, Darien’s Williams Day Spa, Craftbottlz in New Canaan, EGG New York in Darien and The Remix personal training services by Amy Tucci will all contribute at least 10% of their sales on Nov. 17 to Little Miracles. J.McLaughlin in Westport will contribute 15% of sales during its afternoon Sip & Shop event on Nov. 26.

“We don’t take their participation lightly,” Tison said of the participating businesses. “There’s a lot of pressure, both cumulatively from the last couple of years and in what’s peak season for a lot of businesses to really do well financially in November. So, the fact that they’re taking the time and making the commitment to us, especially in our first year doing something like this, we’re really honored and really proud to be working with them.”