Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley allocates $130K in nonprofit grants

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley (CFHV) announced the awarding of more than $130,000 to nonprofits in Dutchess, Putnam and Ulster counties through its Community Grants program.

“The Community Grants are flexible funds that enable us to respond to emerging and longstanding community needs,” said Sally Cross, president and CEO. “Funded by support from generous donors, this program has supported literally hundreds of nonprofits since its founding. This is a great example of how, by pooling donations large and small, we can have a lasting impact together. We are grateful for the many gifts that have created these funds as a permanent resource for our community.”

Within Dutchess County, grant funds were awarded to Abilities First, Inc., Arts Mid-Hudson, Common Ground Farm, Community Action Partnership for Dutchess County, Inc., Dutchess County Pride Center, Dutchess Outreach, Fareground Community Kitchen, Inc., Finish Strong Wellness Center, Howland Chamber Music Circle, Hudson Valley ReEntry Network, Mediation Center of Dutchess County, Inc., Mid Hudson Aquatics Inc, Mid-Hudson Children’s Museum, Inc., People USA, Ramapo for Children, RDC Loaves and Fishes Inc./ Center of Compassion, Rebuilding Together Dutchess County, Unshattered, Wassaic Project and YIT Foundation.

In Putnam County, grants were allocated to Ecological Citizen’s Project, Garrison Art Center, Manitoga/The Russel Wright Design Center, Philipstown Behavioral Health Hub, Inc, Putnam History Museum and Second Chance Foods.

The grants in Ulster County were presented to Afghan Circle of the Hudson Valley, Arm of the Sea Productions Inc., Catholic Charities of Orange, Sullivan, and Ulster, Center for Creative Education, Circle of Friends for the Dying, Hudson Valley LGBTQ Community Center, Maya Gold Foundation, Old Dutch Church, People’s Place, Phillies Bridge Farm Project Inc., Resource Center for Accessible Living Inc., Rosendale Theatre, TRANSART and Cultural Services Inc., Ulster County Community Action Committee, Inc, Ulster Immigrant Defense Network Inc. and Ulster Literacy Association