Americares named 10th largest charity by Forbes

Stamford-headquartered Americares was named the 10th largest U.S. charity in 2022 by Forbes Magazine.

Forbes’ annual list ranks the 100 largest charities by private donations – Americares brought in $1.2 billion in private donations during the most recently reported fiscal year. Forbes also awarded Americares a score of 99% for its fundraising efficiency (the percent of private donations remaining after fundraising expenses) and 98% for its charitable commitment (the percent of a charity’s total expenses that directly support an organization’s mission).

“This ranking reflects the trust our donors have in Americares,” said Americares President and CEO Christine Squires. “We are so grateful for their continuous support and are incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to achieve together to reach even more people in need.”

Photo: Dr. Paula Andrea Gamboa treats a young patient at Americares primary care clinic in Bogotá, Colombia. Photo by Jeff Kennel/Americares.