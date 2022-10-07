Yale New Haven Health acquires two health systems

Yale New Haven Health (YNHHS) has signed an agreement to acquire two Connecticut-based health systems from Prospect Medical Holdings Inc.

The acquired assets encompass three hospitals – Waterbury Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital – plus the Prospect CT Medical Foundation (Alliance Medical Group, ECHN Medical Group and Cardiology Associates of Greater Waterbury LLC) and Visiting Nurse and Health Services of CT.

The financial aspects of the acquisition were not disclosed. YNHHS owns and operates Bridgeport and Greenwich hospitals in Fairfield County.

“Now more than ever, it’s critical for us to find ways to creatively sustain local access to high-quality care,” said Christopher O’Connor, CEO and president of YNHHS. “This transaction offers unique advantages to the residents of the communities served and allows for continued patient access to critical healthcare services while being strengthened by the quality-of-care YNHHS is known for nationally.”