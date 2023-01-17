Xerox acquires Advanced UK

Norwalk-headquartered Xerox has acquired Advanced UK, a British hardware and managed print services provider, as well as a Xerox Platinum partner.

According to a press release from Xerox, this acquisition will enable it to “further vertically integrate, continue to strengthen its presence in the UK, and provide continuity to Advanced UK’s customer base.” Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“With its impressive capabilities and heritage in production print, Advanced UK already has a strong local client base. We look forward to bringing the industry’s most comprehensive portfolio of services to an exciting new set of Xerox customers,” said Kevin Paterson, head of Xerox Business Solutions and Small and Medium Businesses at Xerox UK.