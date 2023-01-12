Subway reportedly considering the company’s sale

The Subway sandwich chain has reportedly launched efforts that could result in the sale of the privately-owned company.

The Wall Street Journal, citing input from unnamed “people familiar with the situation,” reported the company has retained advisors to explore a potential acquisition, either by a corporate buyers or private equity firms. A potential deal could value Subway at more than $10 billion, the Journal’s sources claimed.

Subway first opened as a Bridgeport sandwich shop in 1965 and currently has more than 37,000 stores around the world, including 21,000 in this country. The company is headquartered in Milford and announced plans to relocate its corporate operations to Shelton later this year.

In an unattributed statement to the Journal, Subway said, “As a privately held company, we don’t comment on ownership structure and business plans. We continue to be focused on moving the brand forward with our transformational journey to help our franchisees be successful and profitable.”

Photo by Mike Mozart / Flickr Creative Commons