Stamford’s Olympus Partners acquires EyeSouth Partners

The Stamford-based private equity firm Olympus Partners is acquiring EyeSouth Partners, eye care management services organization.

The Atlanta-headquartered EyeSouth partners with doctors to provide strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth’s affiliate network consists of over 270 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at more than 155 locations in 11 states.

Griffin Barstis, principal at Olympus, commended EyeSouth for having “built the leading medically focused national platform in ophthalmology. We look forward to supporting the organization’s further expansion as they continue their mission of providing the highest quality eyecare to patients across the U.S.”

The financial terms of the transaction were not announced.