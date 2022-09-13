Rye’s SFW Capital Partners completes sale of Filtec

SFW Capital Partners, a Rye-headquartered specialized private equity firm, has completed the sale of Industrial Dynamics Co. Ltd., dba Filtec, to an unnamed corporate acquirer that operates in Filtec’s industry.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Torrance, California, Filtec is a provider of automated inspection technology solutions designed to enhance safety, quality assurance, efficiency, and brand protection in the global beverage and food sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are incredibly proud of the transformational growth FILTEC achieved in partnership with SFW Capital,” said James Kearbey, CEO if Filtec. “SFW’s unique sector-focused experience and business-building expertise proved to be incredibly valuable to Filtec as we broadened our customer relationships and expanded our presence in high-growth markets around the world. We are excited to build on this success going forward.”