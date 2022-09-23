Poughkeepsie’s Black Electric acquired by Houston firm

Black Electric Inc., a Poughkeepsie-based electrical services contractor with commercial, industrial, municipal and residential customers throughout the Hudson Valley, has been acquired by Houston-headquartered SunGrid Holdings.

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed According to SunGrid, the acquisition will enable the company to provide services to projects scaling from 1 MW to 200 MW in support of New York’s decarbonization and energy storage goals.

“This transaction advances SunGrid’s position as a premier Battery Energy Storage Solution company,” said SunGrid CEO Jeremy Goertz. “The addition of Black Electric to SunGrid gives us capability and depth of expertise to deploy battery energy storage projects across the state of New York as SunGrid continues to grow.”

Photo courtesy of Black Electric