Norwalk’s Protos Security acquires MG Security Services

Protos Security, a Norwalk-based tech-enabled managed services security guarding provider, has acquired MG Security Services. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in New York City, MG Security Services provides armed and unarmed security guard services, crisis management, fraud prevention and private investigation for commercial real estate, hospitals, property management, education and financial services clients. The company employs more than 1,200 guards.

“MG Security Services is a highly reputable security and risk mitigation firm with unmatched experience and credentials. This acquisition greatly accelerates the growth of our organization and enhances our service offering in the New York City metro area while also positioning us as the fourth largest security services provider nationally,” said Anthony Escamilla, chief financial officer at Protos Security, which is a portfolio company of Stamford-based Southfield Capital.