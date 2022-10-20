Norwalk’s Protos Security acquires Chicago’s Blue Star Security

Protos Security, a Norwalk-based managed security services provider, has acquired Blue Star Security, a Chicago-based provider of off-duty officers in the Midwest.

The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. Blue Star provides armed security consisting of off-duty officers and retired law enforcement officers to companies of all sizes in Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, and it employs over 850 active and retired police officers. Blue Star co-founders Anthony Varchetto and Jeffrey Salvetti will join Protos’ leadership team post-closing and its existing management structure will remain in place.

“This strategic acquisition further strengthens our service offering and we look forward to providing our customers with an enhanced suite of security solutions, particularly as it relates to off-duty police officers,” said Anthony Escamilla, chief financial officer at Protos, a portfolio company of Greenwich private equity firm Southfield Capital. “Our ability to provide a holistic set of security solutions to meet all customer needs continues to improve and adding Blue Star Security to the Protos family positions us well for continued growth.”